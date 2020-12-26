Use of Qpasses in Cebu City resumes on Dec. 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City residents will no longer be allowed to go out of their homes without their quarantine passes.

The suspension on the use of Qpasses already ended at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 25.

“Pahinumdum sa tanan. Basi sa Executive Order (EO) No. 111 nga gi issue niadtong Desyembre 9 ni Mayor Edgar Labella, kotob nalang sa alas 11:59 karung tungang gabii Dec 25 ang pag libkas sa Quarantine Passes,” Councilor Dave Tumulak said in a Facebook post late night on Friday, December 25.

(A reminder to everyone. Based on Executive Order No. 111 which was issued last December 9 by Mayor Edgar Labella, the suspension on the use of quarantine passes is only up to 11:59 this evening, December 25.)

Labella issued EO No. 111 to lay down guidelines for the conduct of Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo in his city.

The EO allowed the easing of several restrictions, including the suspension on the use of quarantine passes.

At its peak, city police recorded 36,000 Cebu City residents who attended evening and dawn Masses leading to Christmas Day in all 35 churches here.

Cebu City decided to retain the quarantine passes requirement even after the city’s status was downgraded to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine, in September as means to prevent the rapid transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Residents caught without quarantine passes in public places could face a fine of P500.

