Netizen appeals for help for 73-year-old ice drop vendor in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ice drop anyone?

If you are in the mood for something sweet and cold and happen to drive by Pardo Public Market, look for an old man selling ice drop there.

Netizen Carlos Pajo took to Facebook yesterday, Monday, December 28, 2020, to post an online appeal to help an old man sell out his ice drops.

And as of 2:49 p.m. of December 29, his post has already been shared 29,000 times with 11,000 reactions and 11,000 comments.

According to Pajo, Tatay Semion, a 73-year-old vendor can be found in the Pardo Public Market daily.

Tatay Semion has already been featured on CDN Digital after asking for help to look for a new place for him to stay.

Read: Tatay Semion still needs a new place to stay

In the photos taken by Pajo, you can see a sleeping Tatay while sitting on the steps of a local bakeshop in the area.

He has no family of his own and lives with his sibling. He sells ice drop for a living.

This holiday season let’s make Tatay feel a little bit merry by supporting his small business. /rcg