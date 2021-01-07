Scheduled Visayan Electric power interruptions from January 9-15, 2021

The Visayan Electric Co. has announced its scheduled power service interruptions in some parts of Metro Cebu from January 9 to 15. In its Facebook page, Visayan Electric has listed the areas that will be affected and the power outage schedule.

January 9, 2021 (Saturday)

[1] Time: 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (6 hrs)

Purpose: To facilitate upgrading of the transformer to cater to additional load.

Areas affected:

Portion of Cebu City (Banilad) including portions of Ma. Luisa Estate Park

[2] Time: 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (8 hrs)

Purpose: To facilitate relocation of pole that is affected by on-going house construction.

Areas affected:

Portion of Cebu City (Guadalupe) along Duterte Street, including portions of Sitios Caimito and Sto. Niño

January 10, 2021 (Sunday)

[1] Time: 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. (8 hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Barangay Maghaway in Talisay City by replacing the pole.

Areas affected:

Portion of Talisay City (Maghaway) including portions of Sitios Lawis, Babao and Daku, Smart Communications Inc., Jose Clavano Inc., San Roque Chapel

[2] Time: 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. (8 hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Barangay Linao in Talisay City by replacing the pole.

Areas affected:

Portion of Talisay City (Linao) including portions of Sitio Didos, Camella Homes Subdivision, Tierra Grande Subdivision

[3] Time: 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. (8 hrs)

Purpose: To improve the reliability of the distribution system serving Barangay Mohon in Talisay City by replacing the pole.

Areas affected:

Portion of Talisay City (Mohon) including portions of Sitio Bontores

January 12, 2021 (Tuesday)

[1] Time: 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (6 hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Barangay Basak-Mambaling in Cebu City by installing additional poles and lines.

Areas affected:

Portion of Cebu City (Basak-Mambaling) along Rizal Avenue Extension

[2] Time: 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (8 hrs)

Purpose: To facilitate relocation of poles that are affected by road widening projects.

Areas affected:

Portion of City of Naga (Tagjaguimit, Balirong, Mayana and Alpaco) including portions of Sitios Cambahe, Punod, Huybesan, Cueva, Danawan, Argonic and Mangga, Cebu Sherilin Poultry Farms Corp.

January 13, 2021 (Wednesday)

[1] Time: 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (8 hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to the pole that is near an on-going building construction in the distribution system serving Barangay Adlawon in Cebu City, we will be conducting pole relocation.

Areas affected:

Portion of Cebu City (Adlawon) including portions of Sitio Tabok, Adlawon Elementary School, Case Tierra De Cebu Inc.

[2] Time: 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (6 hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to the pole that is near an on-going construction in the distribution system serving Barangay Tisa in Cebu City, we will be conducting primary pole relocation.

Areas affected:

Portion of Cebu City (Tisa) including portions of South Hills Subdivision

January 14, 2021 (Thursday)

[1] Time: 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (8 hrs)

Purpose: To prevent unnecessary interruptions due to the pole that is near an on-going building construction in the distribution system serving Barangay Tabok in Mandaue City, we will be conducting pole relocation.

Areas affected:

Portion of Mandaue City (Tabok) along Suico and Gonzaga Streets, including portions of Sitio Sambag

January 15, 2021 (Friday)

[1] Time: 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (8 hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Calajoan and Vito in Minglanilla town by installing additional poles and lines.

Areas affected:

Portion of Minglanilla (Tubod, Vito and Calajoan) including portions of Sitios Coco, Kalubihan, Sangi and Tagaytay, Luana Subdivision, Softouch Subdivision, Cocogroove Village, Victorious Village, Tubod Elementary School, Tubod National High School, Helpmate Inc-Pumphouse, Primehomes Development Corp.

[2] Time: 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (8 hrs)

Purpose: To increase the capacity of the distribution system serving Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City by installing additional poles and lines.

Areas affected:

Portion of Cebu City (Guadalupe) along R. Duterte Street including portions of Bentley Estate.

