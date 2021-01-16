Mandaue City nears 100-mark for new COVID-19 cases

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | January 16,2021 - 07:53 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City is again close to breaking the 100-mark for active cases of the coronavirus disease.

As of Friday, the city logged a total of 99 active cases with the addition to eight new infections on the same day, data released by the City Public Information Office (PIO) show.

One new case each was reported in Barangays Canduman, Jagobiao, Labogon, Pagsabungan, Centro, Bakilid, Banilad, and Tipolo.

The patients are aged between 19 to 63-years-old.

Mandate City’s recoveries, on the other hand, now total to 2, 375 while COVID-related deaths remain at 172.

The city only had one recovery on Friday, MC2612, from Barangay Casili.

It was in November 2020 when Mandaue City first hit the 100-mark for active cases of the coronavirus disease.

Active cases dropped to only 17 on December 29, 2020, but it again increased after the holiday celebrations.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the city government is allocating P200 million for the purchase the COVID-19 vaccine for residents who will not be given by the national government.

Based on the 2015 population census, Ibañez said that city now has a population 400, 000 to 450, 000 and 20 to 25 percent of whom are vulnerable to the coronavirus disease