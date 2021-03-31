Lapu-Lapu City Heroes still far from reaching full potential, says coach 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The head coach of the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes believes the team is still far from top form as competition in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup nears.

Head coach Francis Auquico, who is one of the coaches of the vaunted Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles high school basketball squad, said the team has a lot of work to do to be able to stay competitive in the professional tournament that starts its bubble-type season on April 9, 2021 in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

He said the team, which is currently billeted at the Green Villa Resort in the neighboring town of Moalboal, needs more practice to reach their full potential.

“We started our training camp in February, pero 50 percent pa kami ready. We are waiting for our schedules sa practice namin dito sa loob ng bubble. Malayo pa kami sa goal namin, marami pa kaming tatrabahuin,” Auquico told CDN Digital.

(We started our training camp in February but we’re still 50 percent ready. We are waiting for our schedules for practices inside the bubble. We’re far from reaching our goal, he have a lot of work to do.)

The Heroes officially entered the bubble last Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to start their month-long stay inside for the entire tournament.

“We talked with the players before we entered inside the bubble to motivate them and prepare them mentally. We have activities already to keep the players occupied and busy inside the bubble. We have these activities to keep them mentally tough kasi matagal pa kami dito sa loob ng bubble,” Auquico added.

Despite the lack of preparation due to the restrictions of COVID-19 protocols, Auquico said he has seen improvements in his team.

“May progress naman ang chemistry namin, which is a very good progress sa team. May gelling na ang team compared sa first day kaming mag meet sa training camp,” Auquico revealed.

(We can see progress in our chemistry, which is good for the team. The team has gelled well compared to the first day of training camp.)

The team is comprised of Jercules “Jojo”Tangkay, Ferdinand Lusdo, Rino Berame, Hofer Mondragon, Edrian Lao, Enrico Llanto, Vincent Minguito, Reed Juntilla, Francisco Arong, Monbert Arong, Lloyd Solis, Jerick Cañada, Rendell Senining, Dawn Hynrick Ochea, John Michael Abad, Emmanuel Calo, Chris Bernard Regero, and Anchor Igot.

Other teams competing in this Visayas leg of the tournament are MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars, Tubigon Bohol Mariners, Siquijor Mystics, Tabogon Voyagers, KCS Computer Specialists Cebu City, and the Dumaguete City Warriors.

/bmjo