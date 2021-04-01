Consolacion arrest: Man nabbed with .357 revolver

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | April 01,2021 - 07:12 PM
CONSOLACION ARREST: Benjie Gerundio is questioned by police after his arrest when a .357 revolver was found after a search inside his house was made by policemen. | Contributed photo

Benjie Gerundio (sitting, 2nd from left) is questioned by police after his arrest when a .357 revolver was found during a search in his house in the afternoon of April 1, 2021. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 49-year-old man landed in jail after police found this afternoon, April 1, 2021, an unlicensed gun and ammunition inside his house in Purok 2, Barangay Nangka,  Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

Benjie Gerundio was served a search warrant at past 2 p.m. and was later arrested after Consolacion policemen found an unlicensed .357 caliber revolver and three bullets during the search in his house, said Police Major Verniño Noserale, Consolacion Police Station chief, in a report.

Noserale said that there were complaints that reached them about Gerundio’s alleged indiscriminate firing of his gun.

With this, they secured a search warrant issued by Judge Mercedita Dadole-Ygnacio of the Regional Trial Court Branch 26 in Mandaue City.

Noserale said that the search warrant was served against Gerundio by a team led by Police Lieutenant Tim Soreño of the Consolacion Police Station.

Gerundio was detained at the Consolacion Police Station detention cell pending the filing of possession of illegal firearm charges. 

