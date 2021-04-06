Women registrants receive gifts from Comelec-Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) here has distributed giveaways to the first 20 female registrants per day to encourage women to register.

The giveaways are in the form of cloth face masks or alcohol.

Sarah Christina Rueyan, election assistant II of COMELEC Mandaue City, said this is to encourage the public especially women to register and come early to their office.

Rueyan said they have been giving these giveaways since January 2021, thrice a month.

Aside from this, she said this is also in line with the Gender and Development Program (GAD).

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Rueyan said they haven’t recorded big changes in the number of registrants per day of this year’s voter registration from the last registration.

She said there were just times that there were only 60 or 70 registrants a day from the usual 100 daily average.

She said they have recorded plenty of newly registered voters, usually 18 years old.

Based on their data, Mandaue has more than 211,000 registered voters last October 2020.

The voter registration is from Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m to 3 p.m at their office located on the ground floor of the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Aside from this, they also have a barangay registration every Saturday.

Rueyan said the registration period will end on September 30, 2021. /rcg