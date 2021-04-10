Seniors in Mandaue City to get P4K cash aid starting April 12

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Senior citizens in Mandaue City will already receive their P4, 000 cash assistance from City Hall starting on Monday, April 12.

Distribution of the first tranche of the city’s cash aid for 2021 will be done house to house and will continue until April 23.

“The financial assistance shall be personally released to the senior citizen upon presentation of his/her Original Senior Citizen ID Card,” the city’s advisory read.

A team of distributors that will consist of City Hall personnel, assisted by barangay personnel and a police officer will be deployed in the city’s 27 barangays starting on Monday.

Qualified seniors or their designated representatives are advised to comply with health protocols that will include the wearing of face masks and face shields and the observance of the social distancing requirements.

“Senior Citizens who are relocated to another barangay but within the City of Mandaue shall likewise be entitled to the financial assistance in the barangay where his/her payroll belongs,” the city’s advisory read.

“In case of death of a senior citizen who has been validated during the February, 2021 validation he/she shall likewise be entitled to the financial (aid). (These will be released to the) immediate, legitimate family and authorized (by other heirs) family member upon presentation of the deceased Senior Citizen ID’s (white and blue, as the case maybe) and copy of the Death Certificate,” it added.

The allocation for those who died prior to the February 2021 validation will no longer be released while those who will miss the house to house distribution are advised to report to their barangay hall to claim their share of the cash aid during the duration of the distribution from April 12 to 23.

“Those who failed to claim the financial assistance as scheduled will forfeit their claims in favor of the City of Mandaue,” the advisory read.

