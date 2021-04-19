Woman complainant against Sawang Calero cops shot dead in highway

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities here confirmed that one of the complainants, who accused several cops from Sawang Calero Police Station of rape and extortion, was killed by still unidentified assailants tonight, April 19.

Ritchie Nepomuceno, 35, and a resident of Minglanilla town in south Cebu was shot dead at past 7 p.m. along N. Bacalso Avenue within Barangay Basak-Pardo, Cebu City.

The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) and the Integrity Monitoring and Enhancement Group-Visayas (IMEG) confirmed to reporters that Nepomuceno was among those who sought their help after she reported experiencing abuse from police officers of Sawang Calero Police Station.

“We just received information that yes, one of the complainants against Sawang Calero Police Station was killed in Barangay Basak-Pardo this evening,” said CHR-7 special investigator Leo Villarino in Cebuano.

Police Major Alejandro Batobalonos, IMEG-Visayas chief, said he was shocked to hear about the news.

“I can confirm it was her, based on what I saw (on) the photos and reports from social media and local media. And I am shocked,” said Batobalonos in Cebuano.

To recall, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) relieved at least 11 police officers assigned at Sawang Calero Police Station last March.

This after Nepomuceno filed cases of rape and extortion against them.

CHR-7 also stepped in to investigate claims that the accused policemen held her inside a secret jail where she was being tortured and raped.

READ: 11 Sawang Calero cops relieved for extortion, rape

Police Major Eduard Sanchez, the chief of Sawang Calero Police Station, was also told to temporarily vacate his post to pave way for investigations.

/dbs

Related Stories

CHR-7 investigates ‘secret jail’ in Sawang Calero Police Station

‘Secret jail’ inside Sawang Calero Police Station?