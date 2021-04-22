Storage room destroyed by Lapu-Lapu fire, P100K lost

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | April 22,2021 - 01:16 PM
A P100,000 worth of properties is destroyed by a fire that hit a storage room of a construction arm of a company in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday morning, April 22, 2021. | Photo courtesy of Network of Metro Cebu Responders

CEBU CITY-Philippines — At least P100,000 worth of properties was destroyed after a morning fire hit a storage room of a construction arm of a company on Thursday, April 11, in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City.

Fire investigators said that this was the estimate of the damage to property with the fire destroying the storage room owned by a certain Venus Hermosilia, who owns the company.

SFO1 Oiretuelet Baguio of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said a total of five fire trucks responded to put out the fire, which was reported at 9:17 a.m.

Baguio said that the fire was placed under control 10 minutes later at 9:27 a.m. and was put out at 11 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire.

 Baguio said they were still investigating the cause of the fire./dbs

