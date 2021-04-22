Storage room destroyed by Lapu-Lapu fire, P100K lost
CEBU CITY-Philippines — At least P100,000 worth of properties was destroyed after a morning fire hit a storage room of a construction arm of a company on Thursday, April 11, in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City.
Fire investigators said that this was the estimate of the damage to property with the fire destroying the storage room owned by a certain Venus Hermosilia, who owns the company.
SFO1 Oiretuelet Baguio of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said a total of five fire trucks responded to put out the fire, which was reported at 9:17 a.m.
Baguio said that the fire was placed under control 10 minutes later at 9:27 a.m. and was put out at 11 a.m.
No one was hurt in the fire.
Baguio said they were still investigating the cause of the fire./dbs
