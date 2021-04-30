Fair weather in Visayas this weekend

The entire Visayas will end the week with fair weather with possible isolated rain showers, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)- Mactan said on Friday, April 30.

“Expected nato ang fair weather. Makasinati ta og init ug gawas sa init, naa tay isolated rainshower o pat-ak pat-ak nga paguwan dala sa localized thunderstorm,” Jhomer Eclarino, PAGASA-Mactan weather specialist.

(Fair weather is expected. We will experience hot weather with changes of isolated rainshower due to localized thunderstorm.)

The easterlies or warm air coming from the Pacific Ocean would bring hot weather and chances of rain, Eclarino said.

PAGASA-Mactan recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a heat index of 40 degrees Celsius as of 12:18pm.

The forecasted temperature for tomorrow, May 1, will range from 32 to 33 degrees Celsius and the forecasted heat index will range from 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Eclarino said that there was no weather disturbance monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of this posting.

/dbs

