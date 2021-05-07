Pinamungajan to host open-water challenge on June 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The vibrant local sports scene in Cebu is slowly getting back on its feet as the town of Pinamungajan in southwestern Cebu hosts a major open-water swimming competition dubbed the “PJ Garcia Open Water Challenge 2021” on June 5, 2021.

The open-water swimming competition will be the first major swimming event after the COVID-19 pandemic halted all sports activities not just in Cebu, but in the entire country.

The open-water swimming competition, which is named after Representative Pablo John Garcia of Cebu’s Third District, is co-organized by the Hijos Dela Esperanza Foundation, the Municipality of Pinamungajan, and the Cebu Provincial government.

According to race director Ramsey Quijano, their main objective of holding this event is to jumpstart sports activities all over the province, especially in Congressman Garcia’s district after roughly a year of restrictions brought about by the pandemic.

“We athletes have very few activities in the past months because of the pandemic and this open water swimming event is the perfect way to get back to our active lifestyle,” Quijano told CDN Digital.

The event will feature 3-kilometer and 2-kilometer distances with different age groups. The 3k distance will have an open, 15-years old below, 16-25 y.o, 26-35 y.o, and 36-above categories.

The 2k distance, meanwhile, has an open, 15-below, 16-25 y.o, 26-35 y.o, 36-and above, and the para swimming category for persons with disability athletes.

Huge cash prizes await the top three swimmers in each category.

Quijano said they chose open-water swimming because it is an “emerging sport.”

“Lately, it’s been included in the Olympics, which is called marathon swimming that has a 10k Olympic distance. Our idea is to push this kind of sports considering our country is archipelagic. So it’s very nice to develop an open water swimmer that comes from Cebu. This event will also help develop the locals into this sport,” said Quijano.

After they announced the event on May 5, they already received tons of inquiries from triathletes and swimmers who want to register for the event.

Quijano revealed that they are planning to hold a three-leg series of this swimming event. The succeeding legs will feature longer distances for added challenge for the competitors.

The registration fee for the 3k distance is pegged at P300 and P200 for the 2k.

Those interested can call Rico Valentin at 0932-333-3551.

