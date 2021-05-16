Mandaue City resumes vaccination for seniors citizens on May 17

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 16,2021 - 11:10 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The vaccination for senior citizens in Mandue City will resume starting on Monday, May 17.

But because of the limitation in supply, vaccination is scheduled only until Friday, May 21, the city government said in an advisory.

Also, only those who have pre-registered and were issued with vaccine schedule cards will be accommodated during the period.

Seniors vaccination will be held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) campus respectively.

“Walk-ins will not be accommodated,” the advisory reads.

“We ask for your full cooperation to ensure a smooth and safe vaccination day.”

Mandauehanons are advised to pre-register online or through their respective barangays so they can be issued with a vaccine schedule card.

Seniors are also asked to bring their identification cards, their own ballpen, and light snacks during their vaccination schedule.

The Mandaue City government started the vaccination for senior citizens in April but it was temporarily suspended after the city run out of COVID-19 vaccines.

