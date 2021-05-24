We appreciate you, bro, brad, and kuya!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Happy National Brother’s Day to all the brothers (bro, brad, kuya) in the world!

Today is your day to feel extra appreciated and loved by the people dear to you.

As CDN Digital’s way of thanking every brother out there, here is the reason why brothers rock!

Instant tag team partner— if you get into trouble, may it be a physical fight (we hope not) or anything that has been bothering you, you get to tap to your brother, and rest assured he’s got your back.

Says NO to drama— most of the girls are very dramatic when it comes to dealing with things. But one thing about brothers is that they let you feel the right kind of things without being too emotional. It may not look like it, but they can call us and think rationally.

No judgments— they listen to you and believe in you without judgments. It’s when you realize that your brothers can actually be sponges and absorbs everything you say without making you feel bad that way. They will let you know your emotions are valid.

Patient with you— no matter how many times you forget to return their things or listen to their advice, they will extend every ounce of patience they have until they can take no more. This applies to you making your own life decisions too.

Always lurking around— this may sound annoying or even creepy, but it’s in their nature to feel protective over their siblings. Even after having a life of your own, they will never be too far or too busy for their loved ones, especially for their family.

To the brothers who stood by us, to the brothers who sacrificed for us, to the brothers who love us, thank you!

Today, hug or give your brothers a ring to make them feel extra special.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

Things that you need to be reminded of every now and then

Things to do to help you change for the better

The things we are still learning

Be at peace with yourself by accepting these things

Habits to a happy life