Yaoyao gears up for mountain bike cross country race in Danao

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- If there’s a cylist out there that is very familiar with Danao City’s treacherous trail, it is their very own female cycling sensation, Shagne Yaoyao, who is scheduled to compete in the much-awaited 2021 Philippine National MTB XCO (Cross country) and Downhill Championships on June 11 to 13, 2021 in her hometown in Danao City, north Cebu.

True to that, Yaoyao completed her domination in the women’s elite division of the three-leg “Race Against Drugs & Bike To Stay Healthy Against Covid” hosted by her own team, the Danao City Sports Commission (DCSC) Cycling Team, last March in Danao City.

With a star-studded line-up of female cyclists composed of current and former national team members, Yaoyao said that she would put her heart and her perseverance come race day.

“All I can say about the upcoming race is I will put my heart, my hard work to it. Most importantly I’ll enjoy the experience competing with them. All I want is a safe race for all of us. About the podium finish, I’ve already offered it to God. If it is God’s will for me, then he will be the one who will guide me to my triumph,” Yaoyao told CDN Digital.

Yaoyao is relatively a newbie in the competitive cycling scene with just two and a half years of experience. However, she already proved her potential many times. In 2019, she finished with a bronze medal in the tightly competed 2019 national Road Cycling Championships ITT race held in Tagaytay City.

However, the upcoming race will be entirely different as it serves also as the qualifier for the Philippine Team in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Hanoi, Vietnam this November.

“I’m currently here in Danao training with the DCSC boys. I just put my heart everyday in training,” added Yaoyao. “I always complete every ride and every scheduled activity of our daily training to prepare for this race,” she added.

She will go up against 2019 SEA Games bronze medalist Avegail Rombaon along with national team members in Ariana Dormitorio, and Melissa Jaroda. She will also face fellow Cebuana, Pamela Jane Ruiz, and another cycling top prospect Nicole Quiñones.

“I’m very familiar with each of the top contenders in the women’s elite division because we’ve already raced before, and we also personally know each other since 2019. We’ve already competed in the 2019 national finals. We’re all good friends,” added Yaoyao who is also a member of the Dirty South Multisport.

Yaoyao recently flexed her winning form by ruling the women’s division of the Tudela MTB Circuit Race Year 2 in Tudela town, Camotes Island last Sunday, May 16, 2021.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

Danao cycling team’s Yaoyao, Carcueva rule Tudela mountain bike race

Surban, Yaoyao rule Danao MTB race

Cyclists of national mountain bike team may train in Danao

Consolacion’s biking pride eyes PH slot to 2021 SEAG