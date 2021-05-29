Friends define ‘friends goals’ by carrying photo of their buddy who can’t join trip

CEBU CITY, Philippines— If you can’t make it to your next trip with your friends, worry no more.

Because this group of teachers from Lapu-Lapu City is giving every clique an idea to make your trip “complete.”

Marc Brua, shared on his Facebook page some photos of their friend E-jay Oftana being carried around during their recent trip to Bantayan Island.

Do you ask why E-jay didn’t make it?

Apparently, E-jay is soon-to-be-wed and because of some superstitious beliefs, he decided to pass on the trip.

“Kaslonon man sya. According to superstitious beliefs nga bawal mo laag basta kaslonon,” said Brua.

So, Brua and their other workmates decided to tag along with a photo of E-jay and took shots of him in the places they have been to.

“We belong to the same area, Science area and we’re like family. Para complete ghapon mi nag print akong kauban og picture niya aron ma feel namo iya presence,” added Brua.

Now, the internet is going nuts about the post and has given cliques the idea for their next barkada trip.

The post as of 2:54 p.m. of Saturday, May 29, 2021, has already been shared 600 times with 1,800 reactions and 331 comments.

