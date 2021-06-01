CCPO exec: Expect more cops in Cebu City’s streets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect more policemen to be seen in Cebu City’s streets in the coming days.

This after the Cebu City Police Office or CCPO realigned deployment of policemen in areas in the city starting Monday, May 31, as a means to address the series of shooting incident that happened in the city last Friday May 28.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations, said that from these series of shootings, they were realigning their police deployment in all areas of Cebu City effective today (May 30).

Parilla said that these would include resuming SWATs (members of Special Weapons and Tactics teams) in motorcycles.

He said these would address the issue of faster response time in answering calls for assistance and having a wider area that they could cover in their patrols in the streets.

He, however, said that the number of policemen to be deployed would vary on the jurisdiction of different police stations.

“Every week atoa gyud na nga gi (assess). Every deployment, mag base gyud na sa crime incidents. So (our action) magdepende og unsa nga klase. Mao na naa tay gitawag nga oversight conference kay ato na nga gistudyhan kung unsa ang mga crime nga na occur last week and then atoang i address karon nga week. So makita nato ang efficacy ani niya by the following week kung napa ubos ba nato atoang crime incidents,” he added.

(Every week, we do our assessments. Every deployment, we base it on the crime incidents. So, our action will vary in kind. We have an oversight conference with our station chiefs and study the past crimes reported last week and address them this week. With this, we will be able to determine its efficacy by the following week when our crime incident rates drop.)

Recently, Police Regional Office (PRO-7) director Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, has directed all the provincial and city directors to intensify their crime prevention activities, especially their Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO).

