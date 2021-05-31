ROF found dead in quarantine hotel in Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Returning Overseas Filipino (ROF) quarantined in a hotel room in Lapu-Lapu City was found dead on Sunday, May 30, local police confirmed.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) director, in a phone interview with CDN Digital, said the victim was identified as Geraldine Dasalya, 41, from Nueva Ecija.

“We believe this is not COVID-19 related since her test results were negative. Based on initial investigations, she was also not feeling well prior to her death,” said Banzon in Cebuano.

Banzon also said that they found no foul play in Dasalya’s death.

He, however, said that the cause of death had not yet been identified as authorities await the approval from the victim’s family to conduct an autopsy.

“The immediate family has already been notified. And the matter is being handled by OWWA (Overseas Workers and Welfare Administration),” he said.

Banzon said Dasalya arrived in the country from Qatar last May 21, and in compliance with prevailing health protocols for incoming ROFs, underwent quarantine for 10 days in a hotel in Barangay Mactan.

He also said that the victim was supposed to board her flight bound to her hometown on Sunday since she already tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

Based on police reports, Dasalya’s female companion reported to the hotel management at 7 a.m., Sunday that her friend was unresponsive on her calls.

“The victim’s friend also came from Qatar, and stayed in the same hotel. She told the hotel staff that the night before, they were even busy talking and video calling through Messenger,” Banzon added.

Citing reports from the medical team that also responded to the incident, the LLCPO official said Dasalya vomited blood the night before she reportedly died.

The body of the victim is currently under the custody of a funeral parlor in Lapu-Lapu City.

