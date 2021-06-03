Cortes welcomes leisure travel okay from NCR Plus to MGCQ areas

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes welcomes the newest resolution of the Inter Agency Task Force for the Management and Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID), allowing leisure travel for people from the NCR Plus bubble to travel to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) areas.

Cortes said the move would help boost Cebu’s tourism industry.

He said when he talked to some of the hotel managements in the city they told him that their occupancy rate dropped because of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCR Plus that is composed of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal is under general community quarantine (GCQ) until June 15, 2021 while Mandaue City and the entire Cebu Island is under MGCQ.

Cortes said that the protocols when coming into the city would remain and that the RT-PCR test would no longer be needed.

Those travelling for leisure purposes would only need to bring a government-issued ID or Proof of Identification, confirmed hotel booking, and Travel Itinerary.

IATF’s resolution 118-A issued on May 31 allows point-to-point travel from NCR Plus to areas under MGCQ. There are also no age restrictions and that those under 18 and over 65 can also travel, however, they should secure a negative swab test before traveling.

For travelers 18 to 65 years old, RT-PCR test requirement depends on the local government unit they are going to.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

DILG: Travel pass no longer required to cross NCR Plus, MGCQ areas

‘Travel authority’ only for persons crossing provincial, regional borders – Eleazar

Chan welcomes IATF move to study bid to allow foreign leisure tourists into PH

Cortes: Mandaue backs Cebu gov’s quarantine policy on ROFs, OFWs

DOT urges creation of ‘green lane’ for vaccinated foreign travelers