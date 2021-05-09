Mother-daughter beauty queens working on the same advocacy: Youth education #CDNDMothersDay2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This Mother’s Day, CDN Digital’s Lockdown: A break from the outbreak year 2 is making way for a very unique tandem of a mother and daughter here in Cebu for its latest episode.

Em-em and Lorraine Hann are a beauty queen mother and daughter tandem that is not just using their beauty for pageants but is using it to voice out their advocacy in youth education.

In the 90s, Em-em joined her first pageant back in college.

She was a working student and was assigned to work at the library.

With her experience, she decided to make her advocacy close to home and that is the importance of education.

Not long after that, she has joined different organizations to make sure that she is not just all beauty, but with brains and a heart to go for miles for others.

Following in her footsteps is her daughter, Lorraine, who did not show interest at first in the pageant world, but has seen how this industry helped her mom be heard.

She is Miss Consolacion 2017, Miss Cesafi 2018 and Miss Mandaue 2019.

Lorraine is not only a beauty queen but shares a very deep passion for sports, particularly in swimming.

With the titles they have under their belts it is safe to say that this tandem is going places.

This Mother’s Day, Em-em shared that the best gift her children could ever give her would be just their presence just by answering “Just them.”

Em-em is a mother of two beautiful children Lorraine and her younger brother, Wil.

Happy Mother’s Day to all our queens out there!

