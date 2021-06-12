Vismin Super Cup Mindanao leg starts on June 22

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Finally, the maiden Mindanao leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup will unfold on June 22, 2021 in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

No less than the league’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) Rocky Chan announced the good news for Mindanaoan basketball fans during the One Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas virtual press conference earlier today.

Present also during the presser were Chooks-to-Go big boss, Ronald Mascariñas; Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes; Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) Executive Vice President Rhose Montreal; and National Basketball League (NBL) Commissioner John Edward Aquino.

“The timetable supposedly for the Mindanao leg was adjusted a bit because of the current situation there,” Chan said during the presser.

“Now it’s already official. The Mindanao leg, which is on its inaugural season, will be hosted by Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur on June 22, 2021,” he said.

Chan is hopeful that the COVID-19 trend in Mindanao, particularly in Pagadian City will continue its downtrend.

One of the main reasons why the Mindanao leg, which was supposed to kick off on May 30, was moved to its new date is the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.

“It’s already official, unless of course, the COVID-19 cases there will rise again. So, hopefully everything goes well so we can finally kick off on June 22,” said Chan.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) approved the staging of the Mindanao leg last May after the league organizers swiftly resolved the steming game-fixing controversy surrounding the maiden Visayas Leg between the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes and the Siquijor Mystics.

Both teams were slapped with harsh punishments. The Heroes were fined and several players served suspension while the Mystics were banished permanently from the league.

A total of nine teams in Zamboanga City JPS, Alza Alayon Zamboanga, Basilan Peace Riders, Clarin Sto. Niño, Kapatagan Buffalo Braves, Iligan Archangels, Pagadian Explorers, Roxas Vanguards, the Misamis Oriental Authoritea will vie for the Mindanao leg title.

Ultimately, the champion team in the Mindanao leg will go up against the Visayas leg champion, the KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City, for the grand finals or overall champion of the league in August this year.

