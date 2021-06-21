Mandaue exec to public: Don’t let your guard down, COVID still here

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government is encouraging the public not to be complacent and relaxed about the COVID-19 situation and reminding, those who are already vaccinated that they still can be infected with the virus.

This after the Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has recorded a slight increase of the city’s COVID-19 cases.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, EOC and Vaccination Operations Center head of Mandaue City, said the city’s COVID-19 positivity rate increased from 3.2 percent last month to 4 percent this month.

The average daily cases also increased from 8 in the second half of May to 10 in the first week of June, and 15 from June 16 to today.

Malate said that the increase was not only shown in Mandaue but all over Metro Cebu.

Based on the COVID-19 bulletin board of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) today, June 21, Mandaue City has 202 active cases, Lapu-Lapu City has 182 , while Cebu City has 675.

Malate said that the slight increase could be attributed to more relaxed restrictions and vaccinated individuals being more confident to go out.

Following this, Malate said the BPLO with the Mandaue City Police Office would be continuously conducting random inspections on several business establishments, reminding and checking their compliance with health and safety protocols, including their business permits, as well as their License to Sell and/or Serve Liquor.

Malate is reminding the Mandaue public not to be so relaxed and to still follow health protocols and show self discipline.

Moreover, Malate reminded the vaccinated individuals in Mandaue that they still could be infected with the virus and that the vaccine was only to protect them from getting severe symptoms.

“Nagkadaghan na ang nabakunahan, nisaka-saka sad ang cases. This is just to show nga dili buot pasabot nga daghan-daghan na tag nabakunahan, it’s already a safeguard nga dili nata ma COVID,” he said.

(We already have several people vaccinated, but the cases have also increased. This just shows that just because many have been vaccinated, that it is already a safeguard that we cannot be infected with COVID.)

COVID-19 is still there. The vaccine only lessens the level of severity sa impact sa lawas nga dili ma grabehan ug ma ospital. Sige tag balik importante gihapon ang protocols ug self discipline. Dili makaya og goberno ra, ” said Malate.

(COVID-19 is still there. The vaccine only lessens the level of severity of the impact on the body and that we will not be severely affected by the virus and be hospitalized. We have always repeated this that protocols and self discipline are still important at this time. It is not enough if it is only the Mandaue government [who will follow this rule].)

Malate said the Mandaue City government had already vaccinated at least 35,000 individuals, 5,000 of whom have already received their second doses.

/dbs

