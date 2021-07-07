Cebuano bet determined to give all in PhilCycling National Trials

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano cyclist Elmer Navarro is ready to face the country’s best cyclists in the upcoming PhilCycling National Trials this weekend, July 10 to 11, 2021, at the Clark Freeport in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

The 29-year-old Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City native, one of the ace riders of the vaunted Team Go For Gold, says anything is possible when it comes to his chances of landing a podium finish in the biggest race he will be joining this year.

“I can’t honestly tell if I can land a place on the podium. As the saying goes ‘the wheel is round.’ There are a lot of possible things that could happen during the race,” said Navarro, who is now in Clark along with Team Go For Gold.

He will be vying in the 24.6-kilometer, six-lap road race along with fellow Cebuano and 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) team classification bronze medalist Jonel Carcueva.

Two other Cebuanos in Junreck Carcueva and Shagne Yaoyao will also be seeing action in this race.

“I will do my very best to give my all and to reach my goal and for my team. I am confident with our training program, confident to fight in the race, and determined to cross that finish line,” Navarro said.

Navarro is a veteran of the Ronda Pilipinas with the team Go For Gold. He already vied in several international cycling tournaments such as the Tour de Singakarak in Indonesia and the Tour de Iskandar Johor in Malaysia.

The two-day cycling competition in Clark serves as a tryout for the Philippine National team organized by the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines or Phil Cycling.

Just like the rest of the 100 plus Filipino cyclists who will be vying in the two-day race, Navarro considers the PhilCycling National Trials as an extremely important competition.

“As a cyclist, it is very important to be able to compete in this race as it only happens one day in a year. So, it is an honor and a privilege to be given a chance to race and give all out,” he said.

Aside from qualifying in the 31st SEA Games this year in Hanoi, Vietnam, Navarro also wants to push himself further to excel in his career in this grueling sport.

