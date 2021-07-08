Selected farms in Cebu allowed to resume exporting live hogs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has confirmed that the province has resumed exporting live hogs to other provinces and regions albeit in a limited capacity.

Garcia, in a press briefer in Dumanjug town in southwestern Cebu on Wednesday, July 7, said the Capitol allowed selected farmers to transport pigs outside the province ‘in a case-to-case basis’.

“We have allowed [that] already in a case-to-case basis,” said Garcia.

According to the governor, only farms and raisers with an excess supply of pigs were permitted to deliver the livestock outside Cebu province.

She said that the Capitol had issued each qualified farm a memorandum that details the number of pigs they would be allowed to export in a certain period.

“We will issue a memo each so that the Coast Guard is made aware that (these farms) will be shipping out for this month,” Garcia said.

However, the governor said the Capitol is not yet keen on totally lifting the ban on exporting live hogs at this point.

“Di lang sa nato i-lift across the board. Kay total, nga naay excess, naay mga farms nga dagko. Kaning mga backyard, di mana sila makasupply og excess,” explained Garcia.

(We will not totally lift the ban across the board. Because there are big farms with excess [hogs]. The backyard [pig-raisers], they do not have an excess supply.)

“Kinahanglan ta mubalanse og maayo. Di ta gusto mubalik sa una nga musaka ang presyo sa baboy tungod kay gipamalit una tanan ug gipadala sa Manila,” she added.

(We should balance this properly. We don’t want to be back to where we were the first time where the price of pork increased because the supply was already sold and was sent to Manila.)

It can be recalled that the Capitol issued Executive Order (EO) No. 8 on January 29, prohibiting live hogs raised in farms and backyards in Cebu province from being exported for six months.

The move was made in order to ‘stabilize the prices of pork products’ amid a shortage in pork products in most parts of the country due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak.

Cebu, and the entire Central Visayas for that matter, remain free from any confirmed case of the swine-affecting disease.

