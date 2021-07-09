Pagasa: Cloudy skies until tomorrow

GINATILAN, CEBU — Metro Cebu and the entire Visayas, today, July 9, 2021, until tomorrow, July 10, 2021, may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Pagasa-Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said.

“ITCZ ang padayon nga nakaapekto diri sa Visayas, ngadto sa Palawan ug sa Mindanao. Hinungdan niini ang tibook Visayas ug ang Palawan apil na ang Kalayaan Islands, makasinati kita og madag-umon nga kalangitan inubanan sa mga katag katag nga pag-uwan ug pagpanugdug,” Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist Angelica Orongan said.

(The ITCZ is affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao. The reason why the entire Visayas, Palawan, and including Kalayaan Islands will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.)

Pagasa said aside from the ITCZ, there is no other weather disturbance monitored as of this post.

The forecasted temperature for today will range from 29 to 31 degrees Celsius and a heat index of 38 degrees Celsius.

For this coming Sunday, Metro Cebu will expect ‘generally fair weather’, according to Pagasa.

/dbs