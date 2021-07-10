LOOK: CT-TODA enforcers undergo X-ray, medical checkup to ensure wellness

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | July 10,2021 - 11:54 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Traffic enforcers are often exposed to smoke and other pollutants because of the nature of their job.

Wanting to ensure that their lungs remain healthy, personnel of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) were made to undergo X-ray and medical check up on Saturday July 10, to especially protect them against tuberculosis (TB).

“Ang maong programa tipik sa (The program is part of the) Healthy Lungs Wellness Program-Talisay Cares ni (of) Mayor Samsam Gullas ubos sa pag abag sa (in coordination with) TB Innovations ug (and) USAID,” reads a CT-TODA advisory.

Free medicines and vitamins were also given to those who were diagnosed of TB.

Jonathan Tumulak, CT-TODA head, said that having health traffic enforcers is one way of earning the public’s trust and confidence.

Photos below are courtesy of Talisay’s traffic authority:

