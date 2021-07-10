Us the Duo’s 2-year-old girl shares favorite Tagalog word

CEBU CITY, Philippines— If you are a fan of the American fold pop duo Us the Duo then you are a fan of their little ball of sunshine too, Xyla.

Husband and wife Michael and Carissa Alvarado shared with their fans in their recent vlog titled, “Interview with a 2-year-old.”

In the 8-minute video, Xyla’s parents kept throwing questions at her which she happily answered.

One of the best answers the toddler shared is her favorite Tagalog word.

Want to guess what is it?

Bulaga!

When asked what it meant, Xyla said “Peek a boo” and even showed it is done.

The Alvarados’ recent vlog uploaded on Friday, Philippine time, has already reached 41, 000 views.

Xyla learned her favorite Tagalog word from her grandparents, and her mother, Carissa, who are half Filipinos.

Bulaga, Xyla!

