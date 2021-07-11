Galedo, Velasco finish first in ITT races at Clark nat’l cycling trials

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran cyclist Mark John Lexer Galedo and up-and-comer Kate Yasmin Velasco flexed their winning form in day one of the two-day PhilCycling National Trials yesterday, July 10, 2021 at the Clark Freeport Zone in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

The 35-year-old Galedo of the vaunted 7 Eleven–Cliqq–air21 by Roadbike Philippines dominated the men’s individual time trial (ITT) at 32 minutes and 2.2 seconds after conquering the 24.60-kilometer race course inside the Clark Parade Grounds.

Navyman Jhon Mark Camingao (32:28.0) clinched silver and Joey delos Reyes (33:00.3) bagged the men’s ITT bronze.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Velasco finished off with 27:52 to rule the women’s ITT. Velasco of the Navy-Standard Insurance cycling team bested her teammate, Marianne Dacumos, who finished 22.187 seconds behind her for the silver medal while Maura Delos Reyes settled for third with 00:28:35.452.

The two-day major cycling cocmpetition is organized by the PhilCycling headed by its president, Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Galedo, also a gold medalist in the Myanmar 2013 Southeast Asian Games, failed to finish a double gold medal finish yesterday after overshooting a sharp right-hand bend in the men’s criterium race at the 2-3-km perimeter of the Clark Parade Grounds, yesterday afternoon.

Go For Gold’s Dominic Perez ruled the criterium race gold medal. Steve Hora of the Navy-Standard Insurance finished for silver medal while Go For Gold’s Ronnel Hualda landed at third.

Mathilda Krog, 19, topped the women’s criterium race beating Velasco who finished second and Avegail Rombaon rounding off the top three.

The road race category is currently being competed as of this writing.

/dbs