‘Machete’ Bernaldez KOs Mexican foe in non-title fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mark “Machete” Bernaldez scored a seventh round technical knockout victory against Mexican Juan Kantun in their non-title showdown at the Airport Hilton in Miami, Florida last Saturday, July 10, 2021.

The Miami-based Butuan City native who fights under Sanman Promotions banner extended his winning streak to three since last year.

It is also his second victory this year, following his big knockout win against another Mexican in Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez last March in Miami, Florida.

The 27-year-old Bernaldez improved hise record to 23 wins, 17 knockouts with 4 losses. The 33-year-old Kantun dropped to 12 defeats with 21 wins, 3 draws and 15 knockouts.

Bernaldez is unbeaten since 2020 and has won all of his three fights including last Saturday’s with a technical knockout.

Before he started his winning streak, Bernaldez lost to American Albert Bell in 2020 via unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

After that, Bernaldez came back with a big win against Argentinian Julian Evaristo Aristule in Miami in October of 2020 via a third round TKO followed by his two victories this year.

Bernaldez is also a former ALA Boxing Gym prospect.

RELATED STORIES

Apolinar, Vicelles of Omega Boxing Gym KO foes in thrilling ‘Kumbati 10’ fights

Big fights planned for 2 Big Yellow Boxing Gym fighters

Bernaldez eyes another sensational win vs Mexican in Florida

Bernaldez credits Cuban trainer for flourishing US boxing career

Filipino Bernaldez stops Mexican foe in 6th

Donaire calls off fight with Casimero

/dbs