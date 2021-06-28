Lapu-Lapu resumes vaccination with arrival of 4K Sinovac vaccines 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has resumed its vaccination rollout on Monday, June 28, 2021, after they receive an additional supply of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Department, said that the city had received 4,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

“Naabtan ta og Sinovac. Mga 4,000 doses na siya,” Realiza said.

(A supply of Sinovac arrived. This is at least 4,000 doses.)

The inoculation of the new supply of COVID-19 vaccines will still be done at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob and City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion.

On Friday, June 25, the supply of Pfizer vaccine in the city has already been depleted for those given the first dose of the vaccine.

The city is also expected to start the inoculation of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in July.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also said that the city was expected to receive an additional supply of the vaccine tomorrow, June 29, 2021.

“Actually duna pa’y additional probably by tomorrow. Naa’y bakuna nga maabot. Magpaabot lang ta kung unsa nga bakuna ang moabot,” Chan said.

(Actually, there will be an additional supply of vaccines that will arrive tomorrow. There will be vaccines that will arrive. We will just wait of what brand of vaccine it will be.)

He said that the current supply of the Sinovac vaccine would be expected only to last for two days or until tomorrow.

