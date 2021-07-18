Police identify persons of interest in killing of senior citizen in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Carcar City said they already have “persons of interest” in the July 12 murder of a senior citizen in Barangay Poblacion 1.

They are also looking at personal grudge as motive in the killing.

However, Police Lieutenant Colonel Alan Rosario, chief of the Carcar City Police Station, said they continue to wait for evidence that will support their theory.

Juanito Alce, 61, was killed outside his home in Sitio Luan-Luan in Barangay Poblacion 1.

Witnesses told the police that two men, who were on a motorcycle, passed by Alce’s place and shot him.

People, who were nearby, heard two gun bursts.

Rosario said they also received information on earlier threats on Alce’s life.

He said that they already retrieved the victim’s cellphone and sim and turned these over to theAnti-Cybercrime Group hoping to trace the source of the threatening messages that he received.

Alce’s killing was the second shooting incident that was reported in Carcar City in less than two days.

At about 6 p.m. on July 11, a motorcycle tandem also attacked a couple in Barangay Villadolid. But the couple was lucky to have survived.

Rosario said these are two isolated incidents. / dcb