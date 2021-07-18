A lockdown love story of a jail custodian and jail nurse

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A lockdown love story in jail.

Junamar Torregue, jail nurse, and Jobert Malabago, jail custodian, both work at the Lapu-Lapu City office of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) where their love story forever started.

The couple has been working with each other for nearly a decade but has just recently found love a year ago.

“9 yrs mgkaila in service, pero bag.uhay lang ngkakuyog ug assignment/unit. Then 1yr in a relationship…developed during jail lockdown,” said Torregue about their relationship that could be described as a lockdown love story.

(We have known each other in the service for nine years, but we only have worked together in an assignment recently. Then our 1 year relationship developed during jail lockdown.)

The couple wanted to highlight how their love story came to be and opted to do a prenup shoot that would best describe them.

Jan Pagz of Soulful Studio, their photographer, shared with CDN Digital some of the shots they took for the couple’s prenup shoot that highlighted their line of work.

The couple will be locked down forever this coming August 22.

Congratulations to this lockdown couple, Junamar and Jobert!

RELATED STORIES

‘Manapas sa Katubhan’ prenup shoot in Medellin

Couple relives the 90s in their prenup shoot in Bogo City

Temple of Leah turns into the Bank of Spain from Money Heist in this prenup photoshoot

LOOK: Prenup photos of ‘love through life’s simplest forms’ go viral on FB