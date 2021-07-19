JPS Zambonga bounces back with big win against MisOr Brew Authoritea

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The JPS Zamboanga City bounced back strong by defeating, the MisOr Brew Authoritea, 85-75, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg on Monday at Pagadian City Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

JPS lost a heart-breaking game against the Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards last Sunday in a buzzer-beating layup from the latter’s Lester Reyes.

However, it was an entirely different story today after they clinched a big win against the Brew Authoritea. They entered the final period with a commanding 14-point lead, dropping 26 big points while holding the Brew Authoritea to just 16, 74-60.

However, Reil Cervantes’ shot at the 1:33 mark of the fourth period capped a 15-5 run by the Brew Authoritea, which put them within striking distance against JPS,75-79.

Veteran big men Jerwin Gaco and Gabby Espinas combined for a 5-0 run from a layup and a three-pointer en-route to their team’s victory.

“After our loss yesterday, Jerwin talked to the team to lift their spirits up,” said JPS Zamboanga head coach Tony Pardo.

“He really led by example today,” Pardo said.

Gaco led JPS with 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field, to go with 12 rebounds as their win-loss card improved to 3-2.

Espinas also put up a double-double performance with 14 points and 11 rebounds, alongside four assists and a block. Also in double figures were Aaron Jeruta, Med Salim, and Fran Yu, combining for 32.

JPS dominated the painted area, tallying more than half of their total points with 46, while MisOr only managed 28.

Joseph Sedurifa had 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists for the 2-2 Brew Authoritea.

Ronjay Buenafe and Mac Baracael, who exploded for 58 combined points last night, were limited to just 9 and 10 points, respectively.

MisOr will cap off its three straight games tomorrow against Pagadian at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, JPS, which just finished their own stretch of games, will resume play on Friday, 2 p.m. against Iligan.

The Scores:

Zamboanga City 85 – Gaco 24, Espinas 14, Jeruta 11, Salim 11, Yu 10, Neypes 6, Lingganay 5, Belencion 2, Ferrer 2, Waminal 0, Jumao-as 0, Sabdulla 0.

MisOr 75 – Sedurifa 16, Estrella 13, Baracael 10, Buenafe 9, Ballesteros 6, Munsayac 5, Cervantes 4, Meca 4, Cawalang 4, Sanga 3, Tagarda 2, Salcedo 0.

Quarterscores: 24-25, 48-44, 74-60, 85-75

RELATED STORIES

Reyes buzzer-beater gives Roxas Vanguards a thrilling win against JPS Zamboanga

Red-hot JPS Zamboanga City claims third straight win in VisMin Cup

JPS Zamboanga routs Kapatagan Buffalo Braves in VisMin Super Cup

Explorers stun Zamboanga City in VisMin Super Cup

Clarin Sto. Niños dump MisOr Brew Authoriteas in VisMin Super Cup

Brew Authoritea hand Buffalo Braves 3rd straight loss

Brew Authoriteas get come-from-behind win against Archangels

/dbs