Roxas City logs second straight win

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Petra Cement-Roxas City Vanguards bagged their second straight victory by outlasting the Iligan City Archangels, 84-79, in the Mindanao leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The Vanguards, fresh from a squeaker over the JPS Zamboanga City on Sunday, July 19, improved to 2-2 (win-loss) in the standings.

Vanguards team captain James Castro led his squad with 17 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

“Itong panalo namin credit talaga sa mga players kasi uhaw na uhaw na sila sa panalo. Ayaw na nilang magpatalo kaya kapag makakadikit ang Iligan, laging may sagot,” said Roxas head coach Eddie Laure.

Lee Yu was once again at the forefront of Iligan’s attack with 21 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

The Archangels, though, have yet to score a win in the tournament, slipping to 0-4.

The Scores:

Roxas 84 – Castro 17, Najorda 16, Bondoc 16, Jaime 10, Camacho 8, Rifarial 6, Casino 5, Sta. Ana 2, Reyes 2, Deles 2, Elmejrab 0, Templo 0, Pasia 0.

Iligan City 79 – Lee Yu 21, Baltazar 18, Marata M. 11, Pinas 7, Canon 6, Andor 6, Ballon 4, Dionson 2, Reyes 2, Tamayo 2, Ordeniza 0, Tagolimot 0, Marata E. 0.

Quarterscores: 20-20, 49-36, 70-59, 84-79.

