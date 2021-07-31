CCPO to have 100% vaccinated personnel soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 1,000 Cebu City police personnel are expected to receive their first dose of vaccines today, July 31, at the NOAH Complex in South Road Properties.

With them being inoculated, the city police will have 100 percent vaccinated personnel soon, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the CCPO.

Parilla recently said having their personnel inoculated against COVID-19 would be crucial since they would be on the ground manning and ensuring the safety of the city residents.

Parilla said that there were 1000 vaccines that the city government allotted for their personnel today, July 31.

He said that all 1000 personnel would receive their jabs within the day.

Parilla further mentioned that they would not be selective to whatever vaccine brand would be given to them as long as these would be approved for usage.

May it be Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, or Sinovac, the personnel would receive it, he said.

Parilla previously said that being inoculated would not mean that they would lower their guard.

They still need to properly observe health protocols to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus.

Last February, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, said that his personnel were willing to be vaccinated.

He then clarified that their personnel were not also forced or required to take vaccines if they were not in favor or having doubts about it.

The CCPO has around 1200 personnel with over a hundred of them being Non-Uniformed Personnel.

