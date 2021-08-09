Lapu-Lapu mayor: I’m for granular lockdown instead of ECQ

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that he was more in favor of implementing a granular lockdown than placing the city under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) status.

Chan said this after he admitted that he received suggestions from medical frontliners to place the city under ECQ.

The suggestion was made because of the continued increase of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city, and the presence of the Delta variant.

“If we can do it in a week or two weeks, so mao na ang suggestions sa atong mga personnel, mga health personnel. Kung mahimo two weeks ra gyud para wa gyuy movement,” Chan said.

(If we can do it in a week or two weeks, so that is the suggestion of our personnel, health personnel. If we can do it in two weeks where there are no movement.)

The Lapu-Lapu Mayor Chan also said that he had a meeting today, August 9, 2021, with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia where they might also tackle the issue in placing the whole province under ECQ.

Aside from this, Chan said that they would also consider implementing stricter health and safety protocols.

Chan reiterated that he was more in favor of implementing a granular lockdown instead of placing the city under ECQ.

He said that the city could no longer afford to undergo another ECQ since the city’s funds had already been depleted.

“Kay if we will declare the entire (city under ECQ), we need also to balance the economy nga naa pod, ang uban nanginabuhi, ang kato lang certain areas ang atong i-lockdown,” he added.

(Because if we declare the city [under ECQ], then we need also to balance the economy that the people would still have their livelihood. It is better to just have certain areas to be locked down.)

Chan added that he is also considering the 10 barangays with Delta variant cases to undergo granular lockdown.

Earlier, Chan identified that the 10 barangays with Delta variant cases as Looc, Basak, Babag, Pusok, Pajo, Marigondon, Agus, Bankal, Maribago, and Mactan.

/dbs

