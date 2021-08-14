Truck crashes into fence of former Mayor Soc’s house in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An overtaking taxicab cutting on his lane and a slippery road due to rain caused a truck driver to lose control and crash his flatbed truck into a concrete fence of the house of former Talisay City Mayor Socrates Fernandez.

No one was seriously hurt in the accident, which happened at past noon of Saturday, August 14, along the Cebu South Coastal Road in Talisay City.

This was according to Jonathan Tumulak, head of City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-TODA) in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Tumulak said that the truck driver, Bienvenido Lubay, 58, only suffered cuts on his arms after the windshield broke during the crash.

Lubay of Cadiz City, Negros Occidental and Former Mayor Fernandez were expected to settle the matter amicably.

Lubay said that he was cruising along the South Coastal Road heading south when allegedly an overtaking taxicab suddenly cut through Lubay’s lane.

This prompted Lubay to suddenly step on the brakes causing him to lose control of the flatbed truck which crashed into the fence of the house of former Mayor Fernandez.

“Okay ra siya kay wala may na involve nga kinabuhi ba. Makagawas ra ni siya pero possible nga mahold ni iyang lisensya,” Tumulak said.

(This incident is okay because there was no lives involved. He will not be detained but we will hold his license.)

With this, Tumulak reminded the public again to be cautious in driving, especially on slippery roads. He said that a driver must maintain distance from other vehicles to avoid this kind of accident from happening again.

/dbs

