Miss International cancels 2021 edition

Due to health and safety issues brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the 60th Miss International pageant was cancelled and will instead be held in the fall of 2022.

The pageant’s 2021 edition was supposed to take place in Yokohama City, Japan this fall.

“Taking into consideration the health and safety issues, as well as the global impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have come to a conclusion to cancel this year’s Miss International 2021 pageant, which was originally scheduled to be held this fall.

We would like to express our deepest regret especially to the participants from all over the world and to all those who have been supporting our event every year. We humbly ask for your understanding in light of this unusual circumstance which is beyond our control,” Akemi Shimomura, the chairperson of the International Cultural Association, said in a statement posted on the pageant’s official social media account.

Hannah Arnold, who won the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 last July, is set to represent the Philippines in hopes of becoming the country’s seventh Miss International title holder.

The title is currently held by Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand, the winner of the pageant’s 2019 edition.

