Cebu City Health, EOC: Don’t be choosy with vaccine brand

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are encouraging the public not to be choosy in the brands of vaccines that they get.

Reports have reached the CHD and EOC that the reason why many of the vaccination sites are allowing more walk-ins these days is that there are available slots after individuals would turn down the shot after being informed that the available vaccine was Sinovac.

“Sinovac or any kind of brand, makaprevent na nga mahimong severe. Dili na ta magpaabot sa atong desired nga vaccine. The best vaccine is what is available,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

(Sinovac or any kind of brand can prevent severe [COVID-19] symptoms. Let’s not wait for our desired vaccine. The best vaccine is what is available.)

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the officer-in-charge of the CHD, said that there had been some sites that had seen a decrease in inoculated individuals.

However, all sites still reached the minimum target of 500 per day. The vaccinations sites only look empty because the sites were supposed to target 1,000 at a maximum per day.

“Pasar ra man gihapon ta. Nag-awhag lang mi sa mga tawo unta dili lang ta mamili kung unsa nga brand nga vaccine atong dawaton, kung unsay naa, mo avail gyod ta,” said Ibones.

(We still pass. We are just appealing to the public that they will not choose what vaccine brand they will get, if what is available, then they should avail of it.)

The Cebu City government has been creative in their distribution of the vaccines, opening at least eight sites, conducting home vaccinations at least once a week, opening temporary sites for mountain residents, and on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

The NOAH Complex also conducts gimmicks such as Workers’ Day, LGBTQ Day, Vendors’ Day, and Drivers’ Day to encourage people from different sectors to get vaccinated.

Still, acting Mayor Michael Rama said it was not enough and they were committed to conduct more information dissemination to encourage vaccinations in the community.

The biggest step the city government has made so far is giving vaccinated individuals the privilege to dine-in at restaurants and avail of personal services establishments.

The acting mayor said he hoped this would encourage more people to get the vaccine.

/dbs

