Cebu City logs 9 COVID-19 deaths in early September

CEBU CITY, Philippines — September has just began, but Cebu City already recorded nine COVID-19 related deaths in the past four days.

In the latest data of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the death toll for August 2021 has already risen to 280, and recent death reports in the past days are already attributed to September 2021.

The death toll of the city continues to rise in spite of the improvement in the cases.

This is the reason the EOC is urging the public not to let their guard down.

“We’re on the 11th day where our daily positivity rate is below 20 percent. Last September 1, our hospital occupancy was 70.3 percent or 702 beds occupied. Today’s figure, we have 65 percent or 632 beds occupied,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

“That’s a reduction of around 70 beds for our 15 hospitals in the City, 4 public and 11 private,” said Garganera.

The active cases of Cebu City have been improving as well since it has dropped to 3,812 as of September 3, 2021.

Still, Garganera urged the public to keep on practicing the health protocols and remain vigilant because the city had much to improve on in the COVID-19 situation.

“Just the same, COVID is still very much around so at any time and if we tend to be complacent it will spike,” he said.

“Hapit na ang Pasko. Palihug tuman intawn mo sa atong mga health protocol. Maluoy mo sa atong mga health frontliners, mga protocol enforcers, business sector, atong gobyerno ug ang publiko nga dugay na nagantos ning panahon sa pandemya,” he appealed.

(Christmas is near. Please follow our health protocols. Take pity on our health frontliners, protocol officers, business sector, our government and the public who have long suffered in this time of the pandemic.)

The Cebu City councilor also encourage all individuals to get vaccinated.

Recently, the national government has allowed the use of Moderna for 12 to 17 years old.

The Cebu City EOC approves of the new pronouncement saying that they had seen a rise of COVID-19 cases among minors.

“If you notice, daghan na sad sa atong mga minors nagkaCOVID, ug nahospital pa gyud ang uban. Besides, more than a year nga restricted ilang mga lihok. We need to protect them especially in preparation for the face-to-face class puhon,” Garganera said.

(If you notice, there are many our minors who are infected with COVID and are hospitalized. Besides, their movements have been restricted for a year. We need to protect them especially in preparation for the face-to-face classes in the future.)

“As to when ni siya mahitabo sa Cebu City, depende ra gyud na sa supply kay we’re more than ready to inoculate this our young constituents,” said the councilor.

(As to when this will happen in Cebu City, it will depend on the supply because we’re more than ready to inoculate our young constituents.)

