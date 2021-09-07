161 passengers stranded in Cebu port as Signal No. 1 covers more areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 161 passengers were stranded in various ports in Cebu on Tuesday, September 7, as more areas were placed under Storm Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Depression Jolina (international codename: Conson).

A total of 22 localities in Cebu have been placed under Signal No. 1, according to the 11 a.m. severe weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

These are Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Balamban, and Mandaue City and towns located in Camotes and Bantayan Islands.

The Philippine Coast Guard here has already suspended sea trips bound to and passing in areas covered by the storm signals.

Based on data from the Cebu Port Authority (CPA), a total of 161 passengers were stranded in various ports in the island-province as of 11 a.m.

The same CPA report showed that 36 trips were also suspended due to the prevailing storm signals.

Jolina maintained its strength as it hovers within the vicinity of Dimasalang, Masbate in southern Luzon.

It packs winds up to 120 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness up to 150 kph as it moves in a wet-northwestward direction at a speed of 15 kph.

RELATED STORIES:

Sea trips in northern Cebu suspended due to TD Jolina

295 passengers, 97 vehicles stranded in Bicol ports due to ‘Jolina’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy