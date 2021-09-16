100 days before Christmas: SM Supermalls gives out love and care ahead of Christmas Day

Today, September 16, 2021, marks the 100th-day countdown before Christmas, and for SM Supermalls, it is the first day for their Christmas giving nationwide campaign – 100 ways of caring and giving.

As the company with over 76 malls all over the country reminds Filipinos that giving and sharing is the best way to show your genuine care, the firm is leading the celebration of the Christmas season as it shares blessings to 100 beneficiaries for each mall from Luzon to Mindanao.

In the hopes of inspiring more Filipinos to give and share their blessings to families in need this Christmas, SM Supermalls also wants to encourage others to show the spirit of Christmas by donating to frontliners, delivery riders, senior citizens, drivers, and service personnel.

SM Supermalls President, Steven Tan said during a virtual launching of the campaign on Thursday, September 16, that “many need a hero today, and this can be you.”

Tan also said that as they pledged to give to those who would most need these gifts and as they lend a helping hand to those who were most affected by the pandemic, they were also giving back to everyday heroes like delivery riders, essentials workers, and frontliners.

“I encourage you to be someone’s hero today, when the opportunity comes to you to help, don’t hesitate,“ Tan added.

Over the past year, SM Supermalls has accomplished and has helped many organizations through their SM Cares and SM Foundation efforts, and this Christmas, the 100 ways of showing and caring is just one of the ways to spread their love and care to all Filipinos.

To kickstart the Christmas countdown, SM pledges to donate to over 10,000 beneficiaries, namely communities in need, hardworking SM employees, medical frontliners, and dedicated delivery partners, among others.

Secretary of the Department of Tourism, Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, also gave a short message during the virtual launching, saying that may more Filipinos be inspired with the new tradition of SM Malls – the 100 days of caring and giving.

“One simple gesture of caring can give hope… may you be inspired to help,” Romulo-Puyat added.

Doctor Gia Sison, a Wellness expert, also gave a short presentation on why giving was beneficial.

Sison said that people needed us more now and there were mental health and community benefits of giving.

At SM Supermalls, the most uplifting way to best celebrate the season is through their “100 Days of Caring and Giving” featuring 100 days of spreading love, thoughtfulness, and care for one another and for the communities surrounding everyone’s favorite SM Malls.

Some of the beneficiaries and SM Supermalls partner malls are as follows:

SM Malls also invited three divas – Rahda, Frenchie, and Bituin Escalante, for the virtual event who serenaded the online viewers.

They were also joined by 100 artists, singers, and SM employees, and stakeholders who came together to sing What The World Needs Now Is Love.

/dbs