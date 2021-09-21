Magsayo’s next challenge: Defeat American champ Garry Russell Jr.

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Tagbilaran City, Bohol’s pride and the reigning WBO international featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo was officially named by the World Boxing Council (WBC) as the mandatory challenger for WBC world featherweight champion Garry Russell Jr. of the United States.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the WBC announced Magsayo as the mandatory challenger for Russell Jr.’s world title.

Their fight is part of the four big fights announced by WBC that included the all-Filipino world title showdown between WBC world bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. vs WBC interim world bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo.

Magsayo is currently ranked No. 3 in WBC’s featherweight division. He earned the world title bout as he is the remaining contender in the division after the top contender Rey Vargas of Mexico moved up to the featherweight division earlier this year.

The No. 2 contender Eduardo Ramirez, also from Mexico, recently won the WBA interim featherweight world title.

Magsayo’s resounding knockout victory versus Mexican Julio Ceja in the undercard of Pacquiao-Ugas world title showdown on August 21 in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas echoed throughout the boxing world.

It became a huge factor for him to earn a world title shot.

However, the final date and venue of Magsayo and Russell Jr.’s world title showdown are yet to be announced.

The undefeated 26-year old Magsayo will face a very dangerous opponent in Russell Jr.

The 33-year old Russell Jr. has a record of 31-1 (win-loss) with 18 knockouts. However, he successfully defended the WBC world featherweight title five times in dominating fashion.

He snatched the world title from the hands of Mexican Jhonny Gonzales in 2015 after failing to win it in 2014 versus Vasyl Lomachenko.

He defended the title versus Patrick Hyland, Oscar Escandon, Joseph Diaz, Kiko Martinez, and Tugstsogt Nyambayar from 2016 to 2020.

Russell Jr. is also an Olympian and former ESPN and Ring Magazin Prospect of the Year.

Magsayo, meanwhile, sports a record of 23 wins with 16 knockouts. He is now based in the United States under MP Promotions. Magsayo has been fighting in the United States and won his last three bouts there, including his knockout victory versus Ceja.

