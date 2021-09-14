Mandani Bay’s Rise Webinar to tackle significance of infrastructure in Cebu

Mandani Bay, the developing world-class lifestyle destination in Mandaue City, Cebu, brings another dynamic RISE webinar for its Season 2 that will tackle the significance of infrastructure.

Together with Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation President and General Manager Allan Alfon, Mandani Bay will be giving an insightful talk entitled “Why Infrastructure Matters: A Look at the Future of Cebu” to be hosted by HTLand, Inc. Assistant Vice-President for Sales Audi Villa.

Alfon is at the helm of a P30-billion Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) Project, an 8.5-kilometer toll bridge that will connect mainland Cebu from Cebu City’s South Road Properties to the Mactan Circumferential Road in Barangay Pilipog, Cordova in Mactan Island.

As the President and General Manager of CCLEC, Alfon will also steer in growing the pipeline of projects of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., Group in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Before joining CCLEC, Alfon, a native Cebuano, spent more than 25 years in construction and engineering management, business development, commercial leasing, and property management, and network development/franchise management across major Philippine companies involved in real estate and property development, food franchising and oil and engineering.

With billion-peso infrastructure projects like the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway and the next urban landmark Mandani Bay, it’s safe to say that a bright and exciting future awaits Cebu.

Fill this form to sign up: https://forms.gle/4H3B239WdtZeFPQAA

As HTLand, Inc. remains on track in redefining modern and sustainable urban living amid the pandemic, they are also extending it to the rest of the country through this talk to be held via Facebook Live and Zoom on September 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM.

Read more: Time to step up: Mandani Bay’s Webinar discusses points to guide businesses post-pandemic

Built on Mandani Bay’s promise of world-class transformation, the webinar series is part of Mandani Bay’s campaign to continuously rise and build a vision of a world-class lifestyle destination that will make Cebu, and the country, proud.

Mandani Bay believes that in these unprecedented times, there is nothing more important than working together and taking care of each other. Cautiously and responsibly, we will move forward with gratitude, purpose, and hope that we will bounce back bigger, bolder, and stronger, and get back on our feet sooner, along with the rest of the world.

Fill this form to sign up: https://forms.gle/4H3B239WdtZeFPQAA. Join the event and aside from learning from the speaker, you also have a chance to grab special prizes!