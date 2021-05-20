Tribute to Rabiya: Pardo woman’s crochet doll

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | May 20,2021 - 06:23 PM

GINATILAN, Cebu, Philippines — A hand-crafter has paid tribute to Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo for her beauty and courage by recreating a doll version of Mateo.

Corazon Rusiana, from Pardo, Cebu City, made a handmade crochet doll representing Rabiya wearing the national costume in the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

The doll wears the entire look of Rabiya’s national costume including the blue and red heels.

Corazon made the crochet doll for three days, according to her husband Luis Sebastian Rusiana.

“She made it for fun. She usually makes crochet projects on weekends as it is her day off from work. It’s definitely her passion and she started back in her Elementary days”, Luis told CDN Digital.

Rabiya’s national costume was inspired by the color of the Philippine Flag—the blue color represents royalty, red for the courage of an independent woman, and yellow stars symbolize hope and freedom to choose whoever you want to be.

Rabiya made it to the Top 21, which earned the Philippines 11 consecutive semifinal placements in the Miss Universe pageant.

