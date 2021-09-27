MUP Cebuana queens ace MUP preliminary evening gown competition

Cebu City, Philippines— Nothing compares to a Cebuana.

The lovely pageant representatives of Cebu are making a mark in each Miss Universe Philippines event with their own touches.

Cebu City bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez made heads turn with her red sparkling, asymmetrical gown in the preliminary evening gown competition.

Gomez’s fans were giving their thoughts on her look and it is safe to say, she nailed it!

Cebu Province beauty Steffi Aberasturi, on the other hand, made a statement with her nude-colored gown with a generous neckline that extends to her bellybutton.

With this fresh look, Abersaturi’s fans applauded the queen in the comment sections.

The preliminary competitions were shown Sunday, September 26.

Instagram stories show that the Cebuanas are exploring the beautiful paradise of Bohol.

The ladies will battle it out on the stage for the grand coronation night on Thursday, September 30.



