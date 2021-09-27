Two suspects in killing of village chief in Asturias, Cebu nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cases were filed against the two suspects in the killing of Kaluangan barangay captain Jionri Aligato in Asturias town after they were caught in a hot pursuit operation last September 25, 2021.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Criminal investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7), identified the two suspects as Kaluangan barangay councilor Ricardo Bohol and his accomplice Richard Gonzaga.

The two are suspects in the killing of Aligato and the wounding of his companion and cousin, Emedio Aligato, who is a village watcher. Cases of murder and frustrated murder were filed against the two.

Dalogdog said the arrest was made possible after a joint hot pursuit operation conducted by the CIDG-Mandaue Field Unit, Compostela Municipal Police Station, and the Asturias Police Station.

READ: Compostela police on Asturias village chief’s killing; statements of 3 witnesses, POI vital to probe

Dalogdog said that the recovered motorcycle was one of the pieces of evidence that led to the identity of the suspects.

Accordingly, Dalogdog said that the abandoned motorcycle was owned by a certain Samuel Yungco, a friend of Bohol.

Yungco said Bohol borrowed his motorcycle at the time of the incident. Yungco already coordinated with operatives, saying that Bohol told him prior to the incident that he had plans of killing Jionri. He was even allegedly asked to be an accomplice.

Dalogdog said that with Yungco’s cooperation in the investigation, he was not considered as an accessory.

“Wala naman siyang intention at magkakilala kasi sila pero di nya inexpect na gagawin nya yun. Hindi siya kasali,” Dalogdog said.

(He has no intention and they knew each other. He did not expect that he would do it. He is not part of it.)

Dalogdog said the two suspects did not resist arrest. The two are currently detained at the holding facility of the CIDG-7.

Last September 16, cousins Jionri and Emeldio were on board their personal motorcycles traversing the road of barangay Tag-ube in Compostela town. Emedio was tailing Jionri, both coming from Cebu City.

When they reached barangay Tag-ube, a person who was armed with a gun immediately shot Jionri multiple times that resulted to his immediate death. Emedio was also injured after getting hit in his chest.

Dalogdog said that Emedio, who survived from the attack, positively identified the suspects whom he saw in the area of incident.

Dalogdog said that the suspect and the victim have been in conflict before the incident happened. This is why they are considering personal grudge and his job as a village chairman as possible motives behind the crime.

/bmjo

READ: Work, personal grudge eyed in killing Asturias brgy captain – cop

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy