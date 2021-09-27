Social gathering still prohibited, Cebu City cops remind public

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen are reminding the public anew that social gatherings here are still prohibited despite the lowered quarantine status.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that celebrating fiestas in respective sitios in Cebu City was okay but having social gathering and conducting activities in relation to fiestas were not allowed.

“Okay ra magfiesta but walay magtapok-tapok. Okay ra sila mag celebrate but walay tapok. Walay activity nga pagahimuon in relation sa fiesta. Way inom-inom sa gawas, sayaw-sayaw. Kato gahapon usa ka clear nga violation,” Parilla said.

(It is okay to have a fiesta but no social gathering. It is okay to celebrate but no gathering of crowds. There will be no activities done in relation to the fiesta. There will be no drinking spree in public places, even dancing. What happened yesterday was a clear violation.)

Parilla made this call following the reported gathering that happened in V. Rama Avenue, Barangay Calamba in Cebu City on Sunday night, September 26, where people were seen dancing while the drummers and bugle corps were playing.

“Dunay na receive ta nga report nga dunay nagsaulog og kapyestahan sa usa ka sitio diha sa Calamba. Then duna pay gi upload nga video nga nagpakita nga duna pay nagplay nga drum and bugle corp, nagsayawsayaw na mga two,” Parilla said.

(We received reports that there was a sitio in Barangay Calamba that celebrated their fiesta. There was a video uploaded that showed a drum and bugle corp who was playing and people were dancing.)

Parilla said that they would be submitting an investigation report to the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG-Cebu City) regarding the incident as soon as possible.

They will be getting the uploaded videos and photos of the event that they may use as proof of the violations committed. Also, they will be adding the possible statement that they will get from the drum and bugle corps leader on who hired them.

Parilla said that the DILG-Cebu City, on the other hand, would conduct a separate investigation to determine if the barangay officials there had liabilities over the matter should this be proven and they had neglected their duties.

“Impossible nga dili man sad makahibalo kay duol man kaayo. Supposed to be, sila gyud ang unang muresponde dinha. Kung didto dayon ang barangay unya namadlong, pwede nato nga maconsider siguro na,” Parilla said.

(It is impossible that they would not know since the area is just near. Supposed to be, they are the first one to respond there. Should the barangay officials went there, we might consider them (as not having neglected their duties).)

Parilla clarified that they did not apprehend anyone from the activity. They just ordered them to disperse which they followed.

Parilla said that these gatherings were not allowed in Cebu City amid the lowered quarantine status here.

He even said that even chapel masses in the sitios were still prohibited.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City barangays warned against celebrating fiestas

Cebu City should remain in GCQ for another month – Rama

EOC reports less than 1K active cases in Cebu City

COVID-19 mortalities in Cebu City on the decline — EOC

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy