LJ Reyes teases new project, registers for overseas voting

By: Micah Sophia C. Marecellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | September 29,2021 - 04:12 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Actress LJ Reyes visits Deputy Consul General Arman Talbo of the Philippine Consulate General in New York as she teases her new project.

In her latest Instagram post, she expressed her excitement for her upcoming project.

 

“What a meaningful afternoon chat today with Deputy Consul General Arman Talbo of the Philippine Consulate General in New York. Exciting project ahead!❤️🙏🏻” the actress said in her Instagram post. 

At the same time, she also registered herself for overseas voting.

“But for the meantime, it is never too late to exercise your right to vote even when you’re abroad! Walk-ins are now accepted under limited capacity,” she added. 

The Philippine Consulate in NY expressed their gratitude to her for registering as an overseas voter.

“Thank you for the great things that you are planning to do for our kababayan in the US Northeast! And for coming to the Consulate to register for overseas voting. Mabuhay!!” the Philippine Consulate in NY commented to Reyes’ photo.

Previously, the actress confirmed her break up with partner Paolo Contis during an interview with Boy Abunda.

Reyes flew to New York with her children, Aki and Summer, following the breakup.   /rcg

Read Next

