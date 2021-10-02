Miss World Ph 2021 finally pushing through on Oct. 3

CEBU, Philippines — After several postponements due to lockdown restrictions, the Miss World Philippines organization announced on Friday, October 1, 2021, that the grand coronation night will finally be pushing through on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center Hall A.

According to organizers, the event has the “full endorsement” of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

To ensure the safety of the candidates, organizers, and production crew, the pageant organization will strictly implement all IATF-mandated protocols.

The grand coronation was originally set on July 11, then moved to July 25. It was then rescheduled to August 8 due to the reimposition of the IATF’s GCQ status.

However, on August 6 to 20, the NCR was placed under ECQ so the organization decided to delay it again and rescheduled it to September 19.

On September 18, the organization again announced its postponement.

Forty-four ladies from different parts of the country will be vying for 7 crowns: the Miss World Philippines, Miss Eco International, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Multinational, Miss Tourism, Miss Eco Teen International, and Miss Environment International.

Among the candidates are Cebu’s Tracy Maureen Perez (Cebu City), Shaila Rebortera (Cebu Province), and Megan Been Campbell (Lapu-Lapu City). /rcg

